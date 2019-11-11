We all get a little extra-dimensional anxiety. But it’s only in HBO’s Watchmen series that there are whole support groups for people suffering from this affliction. One such member of one of these extra-dimensional anxiety support groups is Tim Blake Nelson‘s Looking Glass, who appears to take the spotlight in the Watchmen episode 5 promo for “Little Fear of Lightning.”

Watchmen Episode 5 Promo

Looking Glass is a little “weird,” as Regina King‘s Sister Night called him in the most recent episode of Watchmen. He lives in an underground bunker, barely takes off his reflective mask even to eat, and just seems like an all-around paranoid dude. And who wouldn’t be, in a world where squids make rainfall every couple months and an all-powerful deity lives on Mars? But we might finally get to see exactly what makes Looking Glass tick in the upcoming fifth episode of Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning.”

The episode 5 promo catches us up with the Tulsa police department as they search for the white supremacist group the Seventh Kavalry, with Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) comfortably settling into her role as the new chief of police — perhaps a little too comfortably for Looking Glass and Sister Night’s tastes. There’s some tense exchanges between Laurie and Looking Glass, as well as a few glimpses at what Looking Glass gets up to when he’s not wearing the mask. The promo doesn’t provide us any more answers after a particularly perplexing fourth episode, but more Tim Blake Nelson can never be a bad thing.

Created by Damon Lindelof based on the groundbreaking graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Watchmen airs on HBO on Sunday nights.