After three episodes of whispered references to a mysterious “Lady Trieu,” we finally get to meet her face to face in the Watchmen episode 4 promo. Right off the bat, Hong Chau‘s trillionaire businesswoman strikes an intimidating figure, saying “a legacy…legacy as in blood.” But that’s not the only intriguing thing about this promo, which teases a “reckoning” after the events of the past three episodes. Watch the Watchmen season 4 promo below.

Watchmen Season 4 Promo

Who is Lady Trieu? And what connection does she have to the violent happenings in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Maybe nothing, but we do know that the trillionaire head of Trieu Industries will play a major role going forward in Damon Lindelof‘s acclaimed superhero series inspired by the groundbreaking graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. We’ve seen references to her in past episodes, with a young woman collecting newspapers for her, and various mentions of Trieu Industries.

According to the show’s hilariously named companion website Petypedia, she purchased Adrian Veidt’s company in 2012, right when he went missing and has been formally running his estate since 2017. She was the one to accept the FBI’s announcement that Veidt is dead, but as saw in last night’s killer episode, he is very much alive. She arrives just as the police force in Tulsa prepare for a “reckoning,” as Tim Blake Nelson’s Looking Glass dryly comments to Regina King‘s Sister Knight.

Watchmen airs on HBO on Sunday nights.