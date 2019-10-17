Who would say no to a tour of the Watchmen set from its Oscar-winning star Regina King? Not us. In anticipation of the HBO comic book series’ premiere in just a few days, a Watchmen behind the scenes featurette gives us a tour of the elaborate sets of the series. Well, some of them. Well, maybe one of them. Like the rest of the show, the Watchmen set is being kept under a tight lock, and King is forbidden by executive producer Damon Lindelof from showing more of the series than she needs to. Watch the Watchmen behind the scenes featurette below.

Watchmen Behind the Scenes Tour

Who watches Regina King as she takes a camera through the sets of Watchmen? Damon Lindelof, like a hawk, who stops King from introducing from one set that she describes as “really cool.” But alas, we cannot see it, though we do get a peek at the police precinct, the “biggest set” where a large part of the drama unfolds. We see a shot from the pilot of the masked police officers sitting at attention, with a wall looming behind them of stone police caps built in honor of fallen officers.

It’s a pretty tame set visit that shows us very little beyond concrete walls and wooden scaffolding, but it does its job at building the hype for the soon-to-be-released HBO series set in the world of Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore‘s groundbreaking graphic novel. “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws,” Watchmen “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.” Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by Lindelof, who also serves as executive producer.

Watchmen stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Adelaide Clemens, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Irons.

Watchmen premieres on HBO October 20, 2019.