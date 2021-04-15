Ever wondered how the hit maker behind songs like Uptown Funk, Shallow, and Rehab does it all? Well, Apple TV+ has the answer with a new music docuseries, Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson, a six-part documentary series that examines “sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it.”

Apple TV+ announced the new six-part music docuseries Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson, which comes from Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and is hosted by Mark Ronson, a DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer who has worked with artists like Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Here is what we can expect of Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson, per Apple TV+’s press release:

Each episode of “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work. At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

It’s probably no surprise that Apple TV+ has found success with music-centric offerings — Apple, after all, still dominates the digital music industry thanks to iTunes. The streaming platform has debuted several documentaries and docuseries based around musicians, including Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the Emmy-nominated Beastie Boys Story documentary, and more.

However, Ronson is not a household name on his own, even if he’s connected to several major names in music. The appeal will probably be in the celebrity guests like Paul McCartney, Questlove, Dave Grohl, and in the chance to get behind-the-scenes insight into the new cutting-edge technology being used in the music industry.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers. You can expect Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson to make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 30, 2021.