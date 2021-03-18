If you’ve been missing The Office on Netflix ever since it jumped ship over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, we have good news. Peacock is making all nine seasons of The Office available for free for one week only, starting today.

Peacock sent out a press released with the gift to fans in honor of the 16th anniversary of The Office. It’s not exactly a milestone celebration, but I supposed it makes sense for Peacock to make a big deal out of something so mundane in honor of a workplace comedy that turned boring cubicle life into fantastic comedy. This is especially great news since Peacock only has the first two seasons of The Office available to watch for free before forcing customers to pay for one of their subscription tiers in order to access the rest of the series.

In addition to streaming all episodes from the original series, fans can also enjoy these bonus features on Peacock:

The Office: Superfan Episodes, extended cuts with never-before-seen footage, beginning with season three.

Behind-the-scenes footage like bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.

Curated themed episode collections for easy viewing of the best moments from the series.

Clip playlists that chronicle memorable pranks, relationships, teams and notable quotes.

Having all of that available for a week may entice those on the fence about paying for Peacock to finally sign up. After all, The Office was still one of the most streamed shows on Netflix when it left the streaming service at the beginning of the year, so fans are still hungry for it everyday. Plus, if you have the new service, you can catch up on A.P. Bio, another great comedy available on Peacock.