We’ve already seen Bryan Cranston recreate The Shining for Mountain Dew, Rick and Morty get invaded by Pringles, and a bunch of pop culture characters pick up groceries at Walmart. But Jeep may come away with the win with their Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial that brings back Bill Murray as weather man Phil Connors stuck in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania all over again. But there’s something different about Groundhog Day this time, and you’ll just have to see what it is in the full commercial.

Jeep Groundhog Day Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial begins just as every repetitive day of Groundhog Day did in the movie directed by the late Harold Ramis. The clock radio hits 6am, and “Babe” by Sonny and Cher is playing. Then we get the “Okay, campers, rise and shine!” But it diverges a bit to set up the premise for those who may have forgotten. Instead of following up with, “Don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cold out there,” the radio jockeys immediately proclaim it’s Groundhog Day. Duh!

Needless to say, Phil is not happy about this. After all, his happy ending stopped the day from repeating and had him falling in love with his new producer Rita (Andie MacDowell), so this development is very disconcerting. The nightmare continues when Phil runs into Ned Ryerson (you know, Needlenose Ned, Ned the Head, etc., played again by Stephen Tobolowsky).

But after that, Bill Murray notices something else nearby as the mayor of Punxsutawney (played again by Bill Murray’s brother Brian Doyle Murray) is putting the groundhog back in its cage. It’s an orange Jeep Rubicon, and Bill Murray steals it along with the groundhog for a little joy ride. And he keeps stealing the car and the groundhog over and over again, having fun with the little guy.

However, this commercial could also potentially be very disturbing. In the movie, when Phil steals the groundhog, he drives a truck off a cliff and it explodes in a fireball. We don’t see anything quite so gruesome here, but Phil doesn’t care at all when a local tells him that he’ll freeze to death while driving around the Jeep without a top or doors.

Maybe it’s not so dark though, because it seems like he’s just enjoying the ride with the groundhog, taking him biking, playing at the arcade, and then watching some fireworks. But will Jeep stop Phil from eventually going mad as the day continues to repeat.? Or will Phil have to fall in love with the Jeep in order to stop this?