Since the population of the United States (and the rest of the world) is spending a lot more time at home these days thanks to our efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s never been a higher need for streaming content. There are plenty of options at your disposal, including our recommendations in our new recurring feature The Quarantine Stream, and Hasbro has just offered up full episodes of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, the original animated series based on the popular Kenner toys.

Watch G.I. Joe Animated Series on YouTube

Above is the full playlist of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero episodes that Hasbro has made available on their YouTube channel. The playlist covers the first 15 episodes in the show’s history, starting with the first two five-part miniseries and the first five episodes of the official first season, which also play out like a five-part miniseries. Here are all 15 of the episodes you’ll find from Hasbro:

The M.A.S.S. Devices Miniseries

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 1: The Cobra Strikes”

The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 2: Slave of the Cobra Master”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 3: The Worms of Death”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 4: Duel in the Devil’s Cauldron”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 5: A Stake in the Serpent’s Heart”

The Revenge of Cobra Miniseries

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 1: In the Cobra’s Pit”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 2: The Vines of Evil”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 3: The Palace of Doom”

The Revenge of Cobra, Part 4: Battle on the Roof of the World”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 5: Amusement Park of Terror”

The Pyramid of Darkness Miniseries (Beginning of Season 1)

“The Pyramid of Darkness, Part 1: The Further Adventures of G.I. Joe”

“The Pyramid of Darkness, Part 2: Rendezvous in the City of the Dead”

“The Pyramid of Darkness, Part 3: Three Cubes to Darkness”

“The Pyramid of Darkness, Part 4: Chaos in the Sea of Lost Souls”

“The Pyramid of Darkness, Part 5: Knotting Cobra’s Coils”

We’re not sure if Hasbro intends to keep adding episodes in waves, or if this is just a way to entice fans to pick up the complete series of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. But we’re sure plenty of you G.I. Joe fans haven’t seen these episodes in years, so enjoy them now. If you want, you can pick up the entire series from Amazon for $56.95, but you’ll be waiting awhile before you get it.