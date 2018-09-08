When Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters back in May, fans thought they had anticipated most of finer points of the origin story for one of the most charming and skilled smugglers in the galaxy. Of course Han Solo was going to meet Chewbacca and Han Solol, get in the pilot seat of the Millennium Falcon, make some wisecracks, get into trouble, double cross someone. It’s all standard in the life of a smuggler. But the end of the movie featured one shocking surprise that no one was expecting.

One of the final scenes in Solo: A Star Wars Story featured a shocking cameo by Darth Maul, the Sith apprentice who was sliced in half in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but as Star Wars fans all know, survived and gave himself some new robotic legs to make him even more deadly. It was revealed that Darth Maul was the real boss overseeing the criminal activities of Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and Han Solo’s old flame Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), prompting the latter to leave behind the smuggler. Now Lucasfilm has released the Darth Maul Solo scene for you to watch over and over again.

Watch the Darth Maul Solo Scene

IGN was allowed to exclusively debut the Solo: A Star Wars Story scene which brings back Ray Park as the physical presence of Darth Maul, looking a little more aged, not to mention having a new lightsaber at his disposal. Meanwhile, the voice of Darth Maul was provided by Sam Witwer, who voiced the villain in both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It’s a huge setup for sequel to follow and explore just what Darth Maul is doing as the mastermind behind all this shady criminal activity.

If you’d like to know more about how this scene came together, be sure to check out our interview with Ray Park. The actor, who is also an expert stuntman, even shows our own Ben Pearson how to pull off a special lightsaber move. It’s all good stuff, and you can see all that and more over here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released digitally on September 14, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on September 25, 2018.