What’s this? A Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker story that does not involve the novelization filling in gaps left open in the movie? Thank the Maker!

In the spirit of good faith, let’s all put aside the divisiveness of J.J. Abrams‘s Skywalker saga finale for a moment and focus on one of the film’s brief cameos: that quick moment when Star Wars legend Warwick Davis reprised his role as Wicket the Ewok. A new behind-the-scenes video is making the rounds which tells the story of that other Ewok who was standing next to Wicket, and features Abrams looking very pleased that he was able to make Star Wars history by bringing Wicket in one more time.

The Rise of Skywalker Behind the Scenes Clip

“[Wicket’s] got older like I have, and he’s had a child,” Davis told Syfy Wire, who debuted this clip. “The Ewok you see next to him is his son — and my son Harrison, in reality as well, which was a really lovely touch. [Director J.J. Abrams] was really keen for us to play the characters together, which was lovely.”

Unfortunately, Davis wasn’t given any information about what Wicket has been up to since Return of the Jedi (aside from the fact that he’s had a son), so we’ll have to wait for a comic book, novel, or some other kind of ancillary material to fill in those narrative details.

“I think life’s been okay for the Ewoks,” Davis told Syfy Wire. “Once they expelled the Empire, it seems like everything’s been okay. The idea of that scene there was to be looking up and seeing that the First Order is falling and life is going to be good again. I wasn’t given any backstory, but no doubt knowing the fans of Star Wars, there will be people creating these backstories.”

Could this be the last time that Warwick Davis ever suits up as Wicket Widget Warrick? Though the Skywalker saga has officially come to an end, something tells me he’s not done playing this character quite yet. Last year, a rumor spread about how the Ewoks could potentially be featured in an upcoming Disney+ series. Concrete information about that is still hard to come by, but at this point, Davis is so closely associated with that character and Ewoks as a whole that I feel like he’s going to find a way to stay involved for decades to come. God knows Disney will never let such a recognizable group of characters quietly ride off into the sunset, so don’t be surprised if Davis is back for more (either in live-action or animated form) in the next couple of years.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17, 2020 (Happy St. Patrick’s Day!) and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 31, 2020.