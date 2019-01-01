Almost four years ago, we wrote about how Fast & Furious director Justin Lin was teaming up with Cinemax to bring martial arts legend Bruce Lee‘s never-produced idea for a TV show to life. The series is called Warrior, and it’s finally coming to the small screen in 2019. Check out a brief trailer below.



Warrior Trailer

Jonathan Tropper, the co-creator of the Cinemax series Banshee (which I’ve never seen but heard has excellent action in it), is the creator and executive producer of this series, which is based on Lee’s original idea. Lin, who’s directed several Fast & Furious films, Star Trek Beyond, and episodes of shows like Community, True Detective, and Magnum, P.I., will direct. He has a previous connection with Lee, having helmed a 2007 comedy called Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee that satirized Asian stereotypes in the 1970s and involved a film crew trying to complete Lee’s unfinished 1972 movie Game of Death.

ComingSoon has the official description of the new show:

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who immigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances, and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

“I’ve always admired Bruce Lee for his trailblazing efforts opening doors for Asians in entertainment and beyond,” Lin said in a statement. “So I was intrigued when [executive producer] Danielle [Woodrow] told me about the urban legend of his never-produced idea for a TV show and suggested we bring it to life. Then, when Shannon [Lee] shared with us her father’s writings – rich with Lee’s unique philosophies on life, and through a point of view rarely depicted on screen – Danielle and I knew that [Lin’s production company] Perfect Storm had to make it.”

Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean S. Jagger, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Joe Taslim, Langley Kirkwood, Christian McKay, Perry Yung, Arthur Falko, Rich Ting, and Dustin Nguyen star.

Warrior arrives on Cinemax sometime in 2019.