On the April 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes It Chapter 2, Joker, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Detective Pikachu, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and more. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. PARTY!

In Our Feature Presentation: Warner Bros. presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:

Birds of Prey

Wonder Woman 1984

Joker

The Sun is Also a Star

The Good Liar

Detective Pikachu

Super Intelligence

Blinded by the Light

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Doctor Sleep

Warner Animation: Scoob!, Tom and Jerry,

The Kitchen

The Curse of La Llorona and Annabelle Comes Home

It Chapter 2

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: