Warner Bros CinemaCon 2019: It Chapter 2, Joker, Godzilla, Detective Pikachu, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984 & More
Posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes It Chapter 2, Joker, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Detective Pikachu, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and more.
Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. PARTY!
In Our Feature Presentation: Warner Bros. presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:
- Birds of Prey
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Joker
- The Sun is Also a Star
- The Good Liar
- Detective Pikachu
- Super Intelligence
- Blinded by the Light
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Doctor Sleep
- Warner Animation: Scoob!, Tom and Jerry,
- The Kitchen
- The Curse of La Llorona and Annabelle Comes Home
- It Chapter 2
