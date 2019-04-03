joker script

On the April 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes It Chapter 2, Joker, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Detective Pikachu, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and more. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. PARTY!

In Our Feature Presentation: Warner Bros. presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:

  • Birds of Prey

 

  • Wonder Woman 1984
  • Joker
  • The Sun is Also a Star
  • The Good Liar
  • Detective Pikachu
  • Super Intelligence
  • Blinded by the Light
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Doctor Sleep
  • Warner Animation: Scoob!, Tom and Jerry,
  • The Kitchen
  • The Curse of La Llorona and Annabelle Comes Home
  • It Chapter 2

 

 

 

