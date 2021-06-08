We’re about to get a new Marvel series on Disney+ (that would be Loki), but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about WandaVision. Remember WandaVision, kids? I’m sure you do – it was a big deal when it dropped onto Disney’s streaming service back in January (Was it really that long ago? Yikes). While WandaVision has come to a close (unless we get a second season; I’m using a lot of parentheticals in this story), why don’t we take a look back at all the hard – and often invisible – VFX work that went into creating the series?

WandaVision VFX Reel

When I say this is a VFX reel, I really mean it. This is not a featurette with talking heads explaining how the VFX work on WandaVision was done. Instead, it’s a montage of footage from the series. Some of the footage peels back the curtain and shows us how certain scenes looked before the effects work was done. But others are presented simply as they were in the show itself, with the understanding that we’re looking at VFX work even if we can’t tell exactly where and what it is. And really, that’s the sure sign of great VFX – if it doesn’t call attention to itself, and if you don’t even think twice about what you’re seeing, you’re in good hands.

The WandaVision VFX work was done by MARZ VFX. Here’s who they are:

Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ) is a tech company and VFX studio that focuses exclusively on premium TV. Some of their past projects include WandaVision, Watchmen, The Umbrella Academy, Siren, What We Do in the Shadows and The Expanse. MARZ was recognized at the 2020 Visual Effects Society (VES) awards with nominations for work on Netflix’s Living With Yourself and HBO’s Watchmen.

Some of their other credits include Shadow and Bone, The Boys, Superman & Lois, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Here’s another reel showcasing their work from 2020.

“With new television series raising the bar to match feature-film quality and telling more ambitious stories than ever before, traditional VFX techniques and practical methods for character creation, alteration, and replication—such as prosthetics—are not living up to the new standard,” says the MARZ website. “At MARZ, we have focused our technology pipeline and talent composition to satisfy the new TV VFX standards, including in the following areas: Head Replacement, Digital Make-Up Fixes, Aging and De-Aging,” and more.

And look, all of that is very impressive. But there’s a part of me – I guess it’s the old man part – who will always miss the days of practical effects work. Still, there’s no denying the incredible level of talent on display here.