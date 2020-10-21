WandaVision looks like it will be one of the most unique things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a trippy, reality-bending series that pays homage to decades of American sitcoms, and may or may not be all a product of a disturbed Wanda Maximoff’s mind. It’s already one of our most anticipated original titles coming to Disney+, and star Elizabeth Olsen teased that it will be one of the most ambitious.

In an interview with the New York Times, Olsen gushed about the “incredible concept” of WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV series starring MCU stars Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, teasing that the series will delve into Wanda’s psyche like we’ve never seen before:

“It’s the first time we get to understand her as the Scarlet Witch that she is in the comics, and that’s exciting for me because I haven’t yet been able to give her that time onscreen. So that’s going to be fun. She’s always been a representation of mental health and illness in the comic book series, and her major role is handling that stigma within Marvel.”

WandaVision borrows from the popular Marvel comics storyline “House of M” by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, which follows the immensely powerful Scarlet Witch after she suffers a mental breakdown after a tragic loss and creates a new reality in order to cope. The Disney+ series clearly takes inspiration from this famous Marvel comics storyline, and will perhaps take inspiration in its characterization of Wanda Maximoff as well – Olsen teases a more accurate “Scarlet Witch [as] she is in the comics,” which is exciting for any Marvel fan.

However, Olsen was still tight-lipped on how Vision could be around and kicking in WandaVision, after he died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. “That I can’t answer because he died in [‘Infinity War’],” she said. “I’m sorry. [Laughs] I know you wouldn’t care. I tell my friends, but I can’t tell you. They’re like you — they know nothing, so I just tell them everything because it doesn’t matter. I know it will go nowhere.”

WandaVision is slated to arrive on Disney+ sometime this fall, but there’s no specific release date yet.