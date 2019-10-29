Nicolas Cage hive, assemble.

Fans of the Oscar-winning actor will be pleased to hear that the Face/Off and Con Air star has been hired to star in a new genre thriller called Wally’s Wonderland, in which he’ll play a man who’s trying to escape from a twisted amusement park. The film is being described as “Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” a combination of two movies that have almost certainly never been in the same sentence until today. Get more details about this new thriller below.



Picture Nic Cage wandering through a Five Nights at Freddy’s-style premise, and you have a basic idea of what Wally’s Wonderland seems to be going for. And since Blumhouse’s adaptation of the actual Five Nights at Freddy’s has been delayed due to a massive story overhaul, this may be our next chance to see a twisted amusement park scenario play out on the big screen. Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Wally’s Wonderland has a dark secret and when THE JANITOR (Cage) is forced to spend the night in the twisted amusement park he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, The Janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.

“For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work,” said director Kevin Lewis, “and that actor is Nick Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Cage, of course, has developed a reputation for delivering memorable performances in which his characters totally freak out, but that’s not always an accurate description of the types of movies he likes to make. Consider last year’s Mandy, which seems insane on the surface but actually taps into some haunting, profound character moments for him (between chainsaw fights). But looking at the credits of the people involved with Wally’s Wonderland, this could be just another piece of schlock cinema: the writer, G.O. Parsons, wrote something called Killer Sharks: The Attack of Black December, while Lewis has credits like Malibu Spring Break and something called Andrew Jackson White Elk to his name.

Wally’s Wonderland aims to begin production at the end of January 2020, so perhaps we’ll see a finished version arrive sometime later next year.