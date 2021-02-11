Come for the delicious food shots, stay for Jack Black happily shouting, “Waffles! Mochi!” Waffles + Mochi has a hell of a pitch — Michelle Obama and a couple of puppets host a children’s cooking show — but despite the Mad Libs effect of that sentence, the new Netflix unscripted series looks like an utter delight. Watch the Waffles + Mochi trailer below.

Waffles and Mochi Trailer

Well this looks totally charming. Waffles + Mochi is the latest cooking show from Netflix — following the footsteps of Ugly Delicious, Salt Fat Acid Heat, and others — but this time it’s catered to kids, complete with a talking puppet ensemble led by the very adorable duo Waffle and Mochi. Waffle and Mochi are tasked by host Michelle Obama, who executive produces the series with Barack Obama through their Netflix deal, to embark on a worldwide food tour, exploring cuisines from Japan, Peru, Italy, and more. But while Waffles + Mochi could come off as too twee, the random celebrity guest appearances — including an always welcome, always enthusiastic Jack Black — make the show look like a very sweet watch. Even if they go a little too hard on that Stranger Things reference.

Barack and Michelle Obama executive produce Waffles + Mochi alongside showrunners Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner, and Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan. The cooking show also features a wide cast of puppeteers including Michelle Zamora (Waffles), Russ Walko (Mochi and Intercommy), Jonathan Kidder (Busy), Diona Elise Burnett (Steve the Mop and voice of Magicart), Taleia Gilliam (Shelfie), Andy Hayward (puppet swing), Piotr Michael (voice of Mochi), George Konner (voice of Intercommy).

Here’s the synopsis for Waffles + Mochi:

Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

Waffles + Mochi premieres on Netflix on March 16, 2021.