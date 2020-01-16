Terminator: Dark Fate attempted to reinvigorate the sci-fi action franchise last year, but fans just didn’t want to take a risk on being disappointed yet again after two false starts in Terminator Salvation and Terminator: Genisys. The movie was a box office disappointment, and that’s rather unfortunate since there was a promising new spark in the franchise here. But perhaps the movie would have fared better if it would have gone in a different direction by getting some help from another time traveling franchise. Find out what we’re talking about in How Terminator: Dark Fate Should Have Ended.

How Terminator: Dark Fate Should Have Ended

This edition of How It Should Have Ended takes a swipe a stupid decision on the part of the new Terminator, who should have let Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) drown inside the trapped Hummer. Then everything would have gone his way.

But the more extensive premise of this video does a much better job of pointing out some other issues with the time travel of Terminator, especially when it comes to this particular sequel. For example, Sarah Connor is rather distraught over the loss of John Connor, shortly after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. But she could easily wait until time travel is created in the future and go back in time to stop his death. As the video shows, she could have even gone back to the end of Terminator 2 to stop the T-800 assigned to protect John Connor, stop the machine from killing himself, and have him wait until the other T-800 shows up to kill John Connor.

Granted, this would just make the Terminator timelines that much more confusing, but they’re already pretty damn confusing to begin with, so maybe it’s for the best that we didn’t continue on an entirely new path.