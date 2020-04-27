Sonic the Hedgehog arrived in theaters about a month before all movie theaters started shutting down, so the Blue Blur ended up racing home a little sooner than usual. That’s given the folks at How It Should Have Ended plenty of time to come up with a different way for the video game adaptation to end. Since the ending of the first movie was a little anti-climactic, and the overall story doesn’t really make much sense, what they came up with is infinitely better.

Find out how Sonic the Hedgehog should have ended below.

How Sonic the Hedgehog Should Have Ended

Even though the credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog teases the arrival of Sonic’s flying buddy Miles “Tails” Prower, there was a real missed opportunity to have all of the other characters who have teamed up with him over the years to arrive in an Avengers: Endgame sort of finale where they would have battled Dr. Robotnik together. But the super-intelligent tech genius wouldn’t take that lying down. That’s why he’s brought in an army of robots designed after Jim Carrey’s other characters from film and TV.

It’s completely goofy and over-the-top, but Sonic the Hedgehog was already like that any way, so seeing the likes of The Mask, Ace Ventura, The Riddler, and even some characters from In Living Color in robot form isn’t nearly silly enough to make the movie bad. Plus, as the second part of this edition of HISHE shows, the idea of Sonic the Hedgehog being caught off guard by a tranquilizer dart when he’s fast as hell just doesn’t add up. But once you start using logic like that, you might as well not even bother with the rest of the movie.