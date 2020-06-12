Birds of Prey didn’t get quite the box office reception that Warner Bros. Pictures was hoping for, but it was far from the failure that some made it out to be. In fact, Birds of Prey is one of the better offerings in the DC Extended Universe, and it’s largely thanks to the lively direction of Cathy Yan, and the continued incredible performance of Margot Robbie as one Harley Quinn.

At the same time, Birds of Prey does have some moments that maybe could have used a little polishing. In fact, when you look at how Birds of Prey should have ended, you’ll see that maybe things didn’t have to be nearly as complicated as they ended up being.

How Birds of Prey Should Have Ended

Obviously no one is exactly rooting for cops right now, but one does have to wonder why they prefer to battle Harley Quinn, who is using non-lethal glitter bombs, one-by-one instead of just taking her on at the same time. After all, she’s a career criminal, and they have guns. But at this point, we’re not really upset about seeing the Gotham City Police Department fumble around.

Most of the tangents about how Birds of Prey could have gone smoother involve some poor decisions by supporting characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). But it’s the ultimate ending where Harley Quinn falls for the version of Joker that everyone liked infinitely more that creates a whole new universe for us to play in. However, we don’t really see Joaquin Phoenix’s version of Joker jibing all that well with Harley Quinn.