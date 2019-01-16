John Boyega has witnessed some pretty wild things on Star Wars movie sets: the Poe Dameron-led X-wing rescue on Takodana, Han Solo’s death, and Luke Skywalker’s incredible reveal at the end of The Last Jedi. But all of that apparently pales in comparison to the “visually crazy” moment Boyega is teasing in J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming Star Wars: Episode 9.

In this Instagram post, Boyega shows off his dirty and bloody hands, describing a “great working day on set” and providing yet another opportunity for speculation: “The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why,” he said.

I think it’s pretty clear what’s going on here. The ghost of Captain Phasma has been haunting Finn, following him around and infecting his mind, causing him to see visions of her wild eyes superimposed on the face of everyone he meets. Finally driven mad, Finn goes on a rampage, murdering what’s left of the Resistance with his bare hands (notice that blood?) before realizing the horrible mistake he’s made while Phasma Ghost cackles with glee. Eager to enact his revenge, Finn swallows a grenade and blows himself up in the “visually crazy” moment he teases here, and his ghost chases after Phasma’s as “Yakety Sax” plays over the closing credits. That’s really the only thing it could be.

In all seriousness, I am a little bit curious about what Boyega is hyping here. But until we see a trailer (hey Lucasfilm, any day now would be nice!), it’s tough to even begin to guess at what might be in store. Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.