Universal was one of the first studios to shift gears on its biggest blockbuster last year when the pandemic hit, bumping its Fast and Furious sequel a full year down the calendar. Now that we’re into 2021, that means we’re closer than ever to finally seeing F9, and in a new interview, star/producer Vin Diesel teases the return of two major characters to the franchise, says Helen Mirren actually gets to get behind the wheel in this one, and more.

“One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity,” Diesel told EW in a new interview, teeing up the way this new sequel will incorporate John Cena as a previously-unmentioned Toretto brother. “We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody.”

He also had a lot to say regarding the idea of Justice for Han, something the franchise’s diehard fans have been adamant about since Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw got all buddy-buddy with Dom and his crew even after murdering Sung Kang’s Han Seoul-oh in cold blood. “Han is an integral character in this franchise,” Diesel said. “…there’s something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you’ll feel it, but I believe at the core it’s another testament to, not only don’t turn your back on family, but don’t give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that’s the theme: don’t give up on family.”

In addition to revealing that Dame Helen Mirren actually gets to drive in this movie after being a part of the franchise for a few years (“It’s so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek”), Diesel also confirmed something director Justin Lin had previously mentioned: that the lengthy trailer released in January of 2020 does not reveal all of this movie’s best moments. “You see a lot in the trailer, but you haven’t seen anything yet — and that’s exciting,” the once and future Dom said. “It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they’ve been so loyal to.” Be sure to read the full piece for more.

F9 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2021.