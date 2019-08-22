A young couple (It‘s Bill Skarsgärd and It Follows‘ Maika Monroe) robs a gas station and scores enough cash to start a new life in Florida, but wouldn’t you know it: their getaway car runs out of gas. When they break into a fancy house looking for another vehicle to take them the rest of the way, they end up stumbling on much more than they bargained for in the new thriller Villains.

Check out the latest trailer below, and read some excerpts from our review of the film from this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival.



Villains Trailer

This looks like some good, twisted horror/thriller fun, and I’m psyched to check it out for myself. It’s written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, two filmmakers I’ve never of but who are now squarely on my radar.

In his review, /Film contributor Matt Donato called Skarsgärd and Monroe “a genre fan’s dream duo,” and also had nice things to say about Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), the deranged couple whose sugary-sweet appearance quickly proves to be a cover for their far more dastardly desires. /Film managing editor Jacob Hall also caught the movie when it played at SXSW, and called it the “‘petty crooks versus murderous psychopaths’ movie you didn’t know you needed.” He wrote:

Berk and Olsen make incredible use of their single location and tiny cast, finding continuously surprising ways to utilize a limited number of rooms and even more surprising ways for these four characters to bounce off one another…This is a straight-up satisfying movie, a thriller that finds pleasure in exploring its characters and mines gold out of examining how these two very different couples love each other in ways so odd and specific that they can’t help but feel real. The twists and turns keep the plot moving, but the performances keep the blood flowing.

Yeah, you can definitely count me in for this one.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Villains hits theaters on September 20, 2019.