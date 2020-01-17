

Rise of the Resistance opens today in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Yesterday we were invited to a special sneak preview of the new e-ticket attraction before it opened to the public. After the jump, you can watch our vlog from the press preview, which also includes a sneak preview of some new snack and drink options coming to Batuu west.

Previously we experienced Rise of the Resistance at the grand opening in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, you can watch those videos here. Kitra was unable to make it out to Orlando for that trip so today was her first journey on this epic adventure. So let’s live vicariously through her as she experiences it for the first time. Peter explains how the west coast version of Rise of the Resistance is different and we even get a chance to ride the attraction a second time to show you some of how the ride changes in the alternate path.

We also get a look at some of the new snack and drink options coming to the west side of the galaxy, including Galma Garlic Cheese Puff Chips, Toydaria Swirl (a sweet and spicy variation on the classic green milk) and Black Spire Hot Chocolate (which previously was available in Disney World’s version of Galaxy’s Edge.

And it wouldn’t be a trip to Batuu if we didn’t stop by Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities for the Black Kyber Challenge.

