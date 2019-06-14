While in Orlando to see the grand opening of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal gave us a preview of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort — Surfside Inn and Suites, which opens on June 27th, 2019 with rooms as low as $73 per night, an unprecedented price for onsite theme park hotels. Check out the video tour below.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort is Universal Orlando’s first “value” hotel property and a game-changer option for the big two theme parks. Rates start as low as $73 per night for a 7-night stay for a standard room with two queen sized beds. 2-bedroom suites are also available starting at $113 per night. The suite includes two separate rooms containing a total of three queen-sized beds, a kitchenette area, a picnic table, and a bathroom.

I’ll admit, I wasn’t expecting much when going on the tour of this new hotel but was surprised at the quality of this so-called value option. This resort doesn’t feel or look cheap, and the price is a game changer for families who need a more affordable vacation option. To give you an idea, a room at Walt Disney World’s value hotel option, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, starts at $112 per night, almost $40 more. I still prefer the general design, style, and vibes of Cabana Bay Beach Resort Hotel (you can’t beat an on-site lazy river), but that is around 50% more in cost.

The 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites feature “a relaxed and fun surf vibe with beach details woven throughout the experience,” some of which we point out in the hotel tour video. Universal is currently constructing a sister property, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, which will add an additional 2,050 rooms and suites when it opens in 2020.

Watch the video to see our hotel tour of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort — Surfside Inn and Suites. As with all of the Universal Orlando hotel properties, the guests will receive early park admission, complimentary resort-wide transportation via shuttle buses, and charging privileges with their room keys. Both hotels are located minutes away from Universal Orlando’s three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.

If you want to keep updated with more theme park information and adventure videos, check out and subscribe to our youtube channel Ordinary Adventures. Thanks to Universal Orlando for inviting us out to get a sneak peek at this new development and the new ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.