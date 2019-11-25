Video: In Search for Baby Yoda at DesignerCon 2019

Monday, November 25th, 2019

On the latest episode of Ordinary Adventures, Peter & Kitra adventure to DesignerCon 2019, their favorite convention of the year, in search for Star Wars art and in particular, pieces featuring “Baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian. Is it too early for Baby Yoda art and merchandise? We’ll find out.

Artists featured in the video include:

The video comes from our new YouTube channel Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

 

 

