A couple of weeks ago, we traveled to Walt Disney World and experienced Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios park for the first time. To be honest, our expectations were low as from the photos and videos of the new land made it look rather cheap compared to the more highly immersive addition of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Were we surprised? Is Toy Story Land charming, or is it lame?

Toy Story Land Vlog

The video comes from our new YouTube channel Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

We tried out some of the food at Woody’s Lunch Box and rode both rides, the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, and the Alien Swirling Saucers spinner ride. We were also not used to the Orlando humidity and were feeling the effects of the hot weather. Come with us on this adventure!