Veronica Mars is back in the leather jacket, which may be out of season for the show’s July 26 premiere date, but oh does it feel so good. Hulu announced the premiere date of the highly anticipated eight-episode revival of Rob Thomas‘ beloved mystery drama series in the new Veronica Mars teaser, which sees Kristen Bell donning her familiar leather jacket and trusty taser. Watch the new Veronica Mars teaser below.

Veronica Mars Teaser

Right off the bat, we get some of that classic Veronica Mars narration in a cheeky trailer that bodes well for the rest of the eight-episode revival. “Spring break in Neptune,” Veronica opines while she packs a bag at her desk. “That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks, topless dancers, street scum, and beach bums. And that’s just the walk to my car. Fortunately, I’m good to go.”

Veronica left the straight-edged life behind long ago (five years ago, in fact, during the events of the Veronica Mars movie) and is back to working as a detective in the of the seedy underbelly of Neptune, California — a small town that can’t seem to get enough of murder. The short teaser doesn’t elaborate on the case the Veronica will be investigating, but the eight-episode revival series will follow the former teen detective as she investigates the murder of a rich son in the heat of spring break. Series creator Rob Thomas has described the new mystery as “hardcore So-Cal noir” that will resemble the plot of his Veronica Mars spin-off novel The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line, though it will probably be different in execution.

Here is the official synopsis for Veronica Mars:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Veronica Mars debuts on Hulu on July 26, 2019.