Yesterday’s revival of The 4400 was Exhibit 9,457 in the ongoing case of Hollywood’s reliance on established intellectual property, and two upcoming TV shows, Veronica Mars and Swamp Thing, are both squarely in that category as well. New casting information for both shows has been revealed, and you can learn about the newest cast members below.

According to Deadline, the latest member of Hulu’s Veronica Mars cast is Kirby Howell-Baptiste. You may recognize her from her work on HBO’s Barry, the buzzy BBC drama Killing Eve, or her multi-episode run on this season of NBC’s The Good Place, in which she played a neuroscience professor. She’s a solid actress, and she clearly has a good working relationship with Kristen Bell, the star of both The Good Place and Veronica Mars.

Bell plays the title role in Veronica Mars, a story about a teen private detective that began as a TV series and became a Kickstarter-backed theatrical movie years after the show was cancelled. Now it’s getting new life again on Hulu, and you can read the synopsis below:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Howell-Baptiste will play “Nicole, who owns and operates the Neptune nightclub favored by spring breakers. When they begin dying, Veronica begins to believe the killer is selecting his victims at the club.”

Deadline also brings word about the newest addition to the Swamp Thing cast: Henderson Wade, who played Sheriff Michael Minetta on this season of Riverdale. On the DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, Wade will play Matt Cable, “a Louisiana lawman who finds himself in dire straits when supernatural evil threatens the town he’s sworn to protect.” Cable had a childhood crush on Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), the female protagonist who returns to her hometown to investigate what appears to be a swamp-born virus. Little does she know, the small town also contains the mother effin’ Swamp Thing, a mutated biologist with powers over plant life.

Veronica Mars and Swamp Thing will both premiere on their respective streaming services sometime in 2019.