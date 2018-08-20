So far the footage for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Venom from Sony Pictures has left a lot to be desire. The movie feels unlike anything we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which likely explains why it’s expressly not part of the successful, ongoing franchise of comic book movies featuring The Avengers. But maybe that’s because we’ve already seen this movie before.

A new trailer mash-up takes footage from The Mask, audio from Tom Hardy in the latest trailer for Venom, and clips from a bunch of other Jim Carrey movies to perfectly recreate the absurd comic book comedy starring Jim Carrey as a twisted, anti-hero comic book movie like Venom. It’s absolutely amazing, and it certainly doesn’t do Venom any favors.

Watch the Venom Trailer Mash-Up with The Mask

Darth Blender put together this hilarious and cleverly edited trailer mash-up. Obviously The Mask is used prominently, but footage from the less celebrated Son of the Mask is used to beef up the goofy proceedings involving the alter ego provided by the spirit of Loki, the god of mischief, inside the ancient mask. But it’s the other Jim Carrey movies that really add flare.

The clips from Liar Liar and Bruce Almighty work incredibly in a whole new context, and there’s great use of the motorcycle scene from Yes Man and Fun with Dick and Jane to to fill in the action beats while The Truman Show and Cable Guy add to some of the darker dramatic elements.

It just goes to show you that Venom is nothing more than The Mask with a dark, slimy, flesh-hungry symbiote instead of a cursed wooden mask. Even the line about “a turd in the wind” sounds like something The Mask would say. Fingers crossed that the final movie ends up being something a little better.