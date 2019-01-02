In case you didn’t hear, Venom made a stupid amount of money at the global box office to the tune of over $855 million. No matter how hard critics came down on the Spider-Man spin-off, it didn’t stop audiences from being curious enough to see how one of the webslinger’s most iconic villains worked on his own. Of course, that doesn’t mean the movie is anywhere near flawless, and the folks at Honest Trailers have plenty of jokes to make at the movie’s expense.

Watch the Venom Honest Trailer below.

Venom Honest Trailer

Say what you will about the quality of Venom, but Tom Hardy is reason enough to see this movie. The man knows how to give 100% to a performance, even if it ends up being one of the goofiest roles of the year. It’s simply mesmerizing to see an Oscar-caliber actor take on a role that is basically a flesh-hungry version of The Mask from space. Oh, and he also loves tater tots.

The big question is whether the inevitable sequel that Sony Pictures will put into production will be able to match the success of the original movie. How many audience members checked into this movie just out of sheer, morbid curiosity? And how many of them will be willing to come back for a sequel with Woody Harrelson in a terrible wig? Maybe Venom has proven himself to be successful enough to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man into the fray. But that’s a conversation for another time.