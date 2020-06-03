Venom 2 doesn’t need to let there be carnage when the whole movie industry is already in disarray due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With film productions temporarily shut down all around the world, Sony Pictures was also forced to push back the release date of its high-profile Venom sequel despite the film wrapping production. Like all big comic book films, Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have to go through an extensive post-production process that involves reshoots. But as the pandemic wears on, Venom 2 producer Dan Wilson is unsure of when those reshoots could reasonably be finished.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, producer Dan Wilson confirmed the current status of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was one of the few productions lucky enough to wrap filming before the coronavirus pandemic brought Hollywood to a screeching halt. However, the Venom 2 production wasn’t lucky enough to be completely done, as the required film reshoots, which are a regular part of a process for any big-budget blockbuster, would still need to be completed. But Wilson revealed that there is no set date yet for Venom 2 reshoots to be completed:

“Nobody wants to go into an environment that’s going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It’s not just talent. It’s everybody involved on set. There’s a nervousness and that’s natural and understandable. In the plans that we’ve discussed, they’ve certainly taken that into account and we’ll see when we get there, I guess.”

Director Andy Serkis, who marks his third directorial feature with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been working remotely on the post-production process, but the rest of the cast and crew still need to get together to finish the film. But as Hollywood discusses guidelines and precautions to slowly resume productions, it’s unclear when that can happen.

Let There Be Carnage refers to Woody Harrelson’ Cletus Kasady – the serial killer who bonds with another symbiote that turns him into the lethal villain known as Carnage – who was introduced in a post-credits scene of 2018’s Venom. Along with Tom Hardy, who reprises his role as the symbiote-possessed Eddie Brock, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also bring back Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. The sequel will also see Naomie Harris (Skyfall) playing another symbiote called Shriek.

Venom 2 was originally set to debut on October 2, 2020, but was pushed back eight months by Sony to hit the theaters on June 25, 2021.