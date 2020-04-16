Hey kids, do you remember Valley Girl? It was a teen rom-com from 1983, starring Deborah Foreman as a rich girl from the Valley, and Nicolas Cage as the punk from Hollywood she falls in love with. It was a big hit on its meager budget, and even scored positive reviews – although I’m not sure how much of a “classic” it’s regarded as these days. In any case, someone went ahead and remade it, and turned it into a jukebox musical, to boot. Best of all, the new Valley Girl has Jessica Rothe, the fantastic lead of the Happy Death Day films, as the titular Valley girl. Check out the trailer below.

Valley Girl Trailer

Well, this looks like completely harmless fun. Bright colors, familiar tunes, Alica Silverstone cameos – it’s got it all. It also has Jessica Rothe, a great actress who should really be in more movies. In Valley Girl, Rothe’s Julie “is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.”

For reference, here’s the original, song-free Valley Girl.

I’m sure this Joshua Whitehouse fellow is fine, but let’s be honest: he’s no Nic Cage with weird red hair. In addition to Rothe and Whitehouse, the new Valley Girl stars Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, and Camila Morrone.

The ’80s soundtrack for this jukebox musical was produced by Harvey Mason, Jr., with Mandy Moore choreographing the dance numbers. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directs a script from Amy Talkington. Valley Girl will be available on digital May 8.