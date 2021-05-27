Val, the documentary about actor Val Kilmer that has been in the works for 40 years, is heading from A24 to Amazon. The documentary from directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo is the first feature in a slate of documentaries and docuseries being produced by A24.

Amazon Studios announced that it has acquired the U.S. and Latin American rights to the documentary Val, with A24 retaining the worldwide rights. The film directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, is produced by A24’s nonfiction arm led by Ben Cotner, and promises to tell the story of Kilmer’s career over the past 40 years, using hours of footage and home movies collected by actor. Val‘s producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.

Here is the description of the documentary:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Kilmer has been largely absent from the public eye for the past few years, having gone through a two-year battle with throat cancer which left him short of breath and using a feeding tube. Though Kilmer has been steadily acting through the years, he is set to make a big comeback as one of his most beloved characters, “Iceman,” in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which the documentary will likely tackle.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Kilmer said, “At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked. I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners. Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world!”

“Filmmakers Leo Scott and Ting Poo have a unique, cutting-edge style and artistry, weaving together never-before-seen footage into a beautiful, raw story about this renowned and celebrated actor, artist and man,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re excited to work with Val and the A24 team on their first produced documentary feature and to share this unprecedented film with audiences.”

No release date has yet been set for Val.