We can never get enough of John Cena and, thankfully, this is the summer that just keeps on giving. This time Cena’s in full raunchy comedy mode, with his upcoming release Vacation Friends.

You know how you become a different person when you’re on vacation? Well, imagine those insane people you hung out with for a few days tracked you down, fully committed to continuing a chaotic friendship. Also, it’s your wedding weekend. Based on the trailer, the situation looks just as painful as it sounds. Check out the trailer for Vacation Friends below.

Vacation Friends Trailer

Going on vacation with John Cena sounds amazing in theory, but Vacation Friends makes a pretty solid case against it. Cena’s Rob and his wife Kyla (Meridith Hagner) are party-hard thrill-seekers, who take being the life of the party to the most extreme level possible. The trailer shows their antics, ranging from awkwardly entertaining to potentially lethal, including shooting a bottle off the head of a very distressed Marcus (Lil Rel Howery).

The groom of this wedding, Marcus is understandably unhappy about the reappearance of his vacation companions and points the finger at his bride-to-be, Emily (Yvonne Orji) whose polite “see you later” was taken way more seriously than she meant it. Rob and Kyla are sure to leave their mark on the most important weekend of the engaged couple’s lives, as the trailer shows flashes of bar fights, wrecked hotel rooms, and some accidental drug use. And things get even more wild in the red band trailer, which you can see here.

Vacation Friends has a cast full of comedic forces. Howery is an accomplished comedian who’s frequently the funniest part of the films he appears in, including his 2017 debut in Get Out and most recent appearance in the hidden camera film Bad Trip. Orji has proven her comedic chops on Insecure for many years and Hagner recently appeared in another Hulu comedy, Palm Springs. Combined with Cena’s inimitable charm, the film has an incredibly promising ensemble cast.

Vacation Friends is directed by Clay Tarver, who wrote the screenplay in collaboration with the screenwriting duo behind Game Night, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. They reworked the script written by brothers Tom and Tim Mullen back in 2014, who are still credited as screenwriters.

Vacations Friends will be available to stream on Hulu on August 27. Check out the official synopsis for the film below.