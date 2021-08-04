Vacation Friends: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The mid-budget studio comedy has become an endangered species over the past few years, but against all odds, John Cena is one of the actors trying his best to keep the genre alive. His latest entry is Vacation Friends, a chaotic, antics-filled comedy (or maybe it’s more of a horror movie?) about the consequences of letting loose on vacation. Here’s everything we know about it so far.



Vacation Friends Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Vacation Friends will premiere worldwide on August 27, 2021. In the United States, the film will be exclusively available on Hulu. Internationally, it will be available in the Star hub on Disney+.

What is Vacation Friends?

There’s a whole genre of movies that have been described as “from hell” films: there’s the mistress from hell (Fatal Attraction), the neighbor from hell (Lakeview Terrace), the criminal from hell (Cape Fear). This film is essentially the “vacation acquaintances from hell”: It follows an uptight couple who let loose on vacation at a Mexican resort, only for their temporary partners in debauchery to follow them back to the “real” world months later and ingratiate themselves into the couple’s lives in uncomfortable ways. This movie will be 20th Century Studios’ first film to get a global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.

Vacation Friends Synopsis

Here is the synopsis for Vacation Friends:

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Vacation Friends Director, Crew, and More

Clay Tarver, who wrote the horror film Joy Ride with J.J. Abrams and later wrote, produced, and directed episodes of HBO’s Silicon Valley, is making his feature directorial debut with this movie. He’s also one of the credited screenwriters, along with Tom and Tim Mullen, who wrote a version of this movie many years ago, and the writing duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night, Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Vacation Friends Cast

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bad Trip) and Yvonne Orji (Night School, Insecure) play the straight-laced couple, while the out-of-control couple is portrayed by John Cena (Blockers, The Suicide Squad) and Meredith Hagner (Palm Springs, Search Party). Robert Wisdom (The Alienist), Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter), and Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) play supporting roles.

Vacation Friends Trailer