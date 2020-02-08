What if an entire dystopian colony in the far future was like the town from Footloose? That’s basically the premise of Utopia Falls, an upcoming Hulu sci-fi series set in a distant future where dance becomes the revolution. A dance dance revolution, you might say. But unlike Footloose, not all dance is outlawed here, just hip-hop, which becomes the inspiration for a group of rebellious teens who live in a society built around a…dance competition? Watch the Utopia Falls trailer and try to make sense out of this premise with us.

Utopia Falls Trailer

In a distant future where teens train to be chosen for a dance performance to prove their loyalty to their dystopian society of New Babyl, one group discovers that their leaders have hidden away a secret cache of art, literature, and music, including a never-before-heard genre called hip-hop. Inspired, they start incorporating hip-hop into their dance routines and find themselves at the center of a dance revolution that threatens to topple this very strange dystopian society. It’s like The Giver meets So You Think You Could Dance in the oddest new take on the dystopian sci-fi story ever.

But hey, the dancing — which seems to be a mix of ballet and modern dance — looks pretty good, even if it’s unclear exactly what kind of music and art has been hidden from this society all these years. Is it just hip-hop? Why is there a book of fairy tales in this secret cache of artifacts called the Archive (voiced by Snoop Dogg)? Just whose idea was this show?

Here is the synopsis to Utopia Falls:

A group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.

All 10 episodes of Utopia Falls will be available on Hulu February 14.