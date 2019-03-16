Us pits Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke against some of humanity’s worst fears: ourselves. The doppelgangers at the center of Jordan Peele‘s highly anticipated follow-up to his breakout 2017 hit Get Out are part of a long tradition of doppelgangers in horror movies. But they take on a whole new terrifying layer in Us, a psychological horror thriller/home invasion movie. It’s best seen in the two new Us clips released by Universal a week ahead of the film’s release.

Us Clips

Have you ever yelled in frustration at a horror movie when the characters refuse to call the police whenever something sinister is afoot? Well, you won’t do so with Us, which sees the suburban couple played by Duke and Nyong’o calling the cops right away once they see possible home invaders standing menacingly at their driveway. But if the police did their jobs, we wouldn’t have a movie. In the new clip, the family is sent into a panic when they realize the cops are still 14 minutes away, and Gabe (Duke) decides to take matters into his own hands, despite the protests of his wife Adelaide. Taking a bat to attempt to scare off the strange figures outside, he fails in his attempt and quickly runs back inside to Adelaide and their two children.

The second clip appears to take place earlier in the film, featuring a conversation between Gabe and Adelaide as they discuss her fears of a “mirror girl.” Adelaide has become distraught at the ominous coincidences that have been happening more and more often, but Gabe doesn’t understand her fear.

That fear is based in doppelgangers, which writer and director Jordan Peele has described in press leading up to the film. “We’re our own worst enemy, and that idea created this monster, The Tethered,” Peele said. “I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters.”

Written, directed and produced by Jordan Peele, Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kara Hayward, Tim Heidecker, and Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Here is the official synopsis for Us:

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member.

Us opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.