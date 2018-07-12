Jordan Peele‘s upcoming thriller Us has added another actor to its star-studded cast. Tim Heidecker has joined the cast, joining the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke in Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to his ground-breaking horror hit, Get Out.

Heidecker has joined the Us cast in a mystery role for which details are being kept under wraps, according to Variety.

Heidecker is a comedian and writer who is probably best known as one half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, along with Eric Wareheim. As Tim & Eric, Heidecker has helped co-create comedy TV shows such as Tom Goes to the Mayor, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories. But Heidecker is not a stranger to horror. In Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, he writes and acts in a horror-comedy anthology series heavily influenced by The Twilight Zone.

But it may be Heidecker’s comedy acumen that got him the role in Us, as Peele came from the comedy world before making his breakout directorial debut with Get Out. While Peele has confirmed that Us would be another film in the horror genre, the director suggested he would play with several genres in his sophomore effort:

“One thing I know is that this is genre, and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun, genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us will mark Peele’s first return to directing since Get Out, which already makes it an immediate must-see movie. Get Out was a brilliant and subversive horror film that doubled as a social thriller, going on to rake in $255.5 million worldwide and becoming a bonafide cultural phenomenon in the process. And with a cast of heavy hitters like the Oscar-nominated Nyong’o, Emmy-winning Moss, and Black Panther breakout Winston Duke, Us could very well live up to Peele’s explosive debut.

Look for Us to hit theaters in March 2019.