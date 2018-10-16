The people demanded it, and now it’s here. Urban Legend, the 1998 horror flick that rode the post-Scream wave of slasher movie revivals, is headed to Blu-ray from the good folks at Scream Factory. As an added bonus, the boutique Blu-ray label is also releasing the sequel I bet you forget even existed: Urban Legends: Final Cut. Get the full Urban Legend Blu-ray details below.

Urban Legend

After Scream blew up the box office in 1996, studios entered a mad-dash to release as many hip, self-referential slasher flicks as they possibly could. Most of these movies were bad, but a few left their mark. One was 1998’s Urban Legend, a goofy but entertaining slasher-thriller in which a serial killer stalks a campus, committing murders inspired by popular urban legends. If you’re a millennial, let me explain: before the internet gave birth to creepypasta, we old folks had urban legends – myths about poisoned Halloween candy, stalked babysitters, and axe-wielding psychos hiding in the back seats of cars.

Urban Legend boasted a cast featuring very young versions of Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Joshua Jackson, Michael Rosenbaum and Tara Reid. As an added bonus, two members of horror movie royalty – Robert Englund, aka Freddy from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Brad Dourif, the voice of Chucky in Child’s Play – both had extended cameos in the movie.

Believe it or not, Urban Legend has never been released on Blu-ray. Until now! Scream Factory are releasing a collector’s edition 2-disc Blu-ray next month, loaded with special features. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

URBAN LEGEND Collector’s Edition Special Features: DISC ONE NEW audio commentary with director Jamie Blanks, producer Michael McDonnell, assistant Edgar Pablos, moderated by author Peter M. Bracke

Audio Commentary with director Jamie Blanks, writer Silvio Horta and actor Michael Rosenbaum

Theatrical Trailer DISC TWO NEW Urban Legacy – an eight-part documentary on the making of URBAN LEGEND (147 minutes) including interviews with director Jamie Blanks, writer Silvio Horta, executive producers Brad Luff, Nick Osborne, producers Neal Moritz, Gina Matthews, Michael McDonnell, chairman and CEO of Phoenix Pictures Mike Medavoy, production designer Charles Breen, director of photography James Chressanthis, editor Jay Cassidy, composer Christopher Young, actors Alicia Witt, Michael Rosenbaum, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Robert Englund, Loretta Devine, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, Danielle Harris, assistant Edgar Pablos author Peter M. Bracke and more…

NEW Behind-the-Scenes footage

NEW Extended interviews from the eight-part documentary

Archival Making of Featurette

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

TV Spots

Urban Legends: Final Cut

But wait, there’s more! In 2000, an Urban Legend sequel was released, and I bet you forgot all about it. In fact, there are actually two sequels – the third film is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, but we can forget about that for now. This follow-up featured Jennifer Morrison, Matthew Davis, Hart Bochner, Joseph Lawrence, and Anthony Anderson, and lacked the late-90s charm of the first film. The plot involves students at a film school trying to make a horror movie, only to find out they’re in a horror movie! Spooky!

Scream Factory is giving Final Cut a Blu-ray release as well, with the following features.

URBAN LEGENDS: FINAL CUT Special Features: NEW The Legend Continues: Urban Legends: Final Cut including interviews with producers Gina Matthews, Michael McDonnell, executive producers Nick Osborne, Brad Luff, chairman and CEO of Phoenix Pictures Mike Medavoy, writer Silvio Horta, actors Loretta Devine and Rebecca Gayheart

NEW interview with actress Jessica Cauffiel

Audio Commentary with director John Ottman

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director John Ottman

Vintage Making of Featurette

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailer

Urban Legend and Urban Legends: Final Cut will both be yours to own on November 20, 2018.