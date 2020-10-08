Unsolved Mysteries is back with new episodes. Don’t call it a second season – call it Volume 2, because these are technically part of the 12 new episodes Netflix ordered. Rather than air them all at once, the streaming service broke them up into two parts, and now the remaining six episodes are arriving just in time for Halloween season. Watch the Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer below…if you dare.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Trailer

When I was a kid there was nothing spookier than Unsolved Mysteries. There was just something inherently terrifying about watching Robert Stack decked out in a trenchcoat while standing on a foggy soundstage, introducing us to that night’s episode right before the chill-inducing opening theme kicked in. Nostalgia and my thirst for all-things-strange drove up my excitement for Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot, and while nothing can replace the haunting narration of the late, great Mr. Stack, I mostly enjoyed the revival.

However, I was disappointed with one specific thing: a lack of ghost episodes. The ghost episodes were always my favorite part of the original Unsolved Mysteries, and while the Netflix reboot had a UFO episode, there was nary a specter or ghoul to be seen. Thankfully, there is a ghost episode in Volume 2, although I’m such a greedy jerk that that’s still not enough for my liking. Give me more ghosts, damn it!

Here’s what’s in store:

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The six episodes involve more mysterious deaths, disappearances, and – yes – ghosts. And once again, there will be a rallying cry to viewers to help solve a mystery. “Unsolved Mysteries has always been generating tips that close cases,” said executive producer Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). “Viewers drive solutions. It’s remarkable to reintroduce this franchise when we have social media and the viewership available to us globally through Netflix. Maybe, just maybe, this reach can finally bring solutions to a batch of mysteries that are currently unsolved.”

“When an episode concludes, anyone with relevant information is directed to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency. We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties,” added executive producers Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 hits Netflix on October 19, 2020.