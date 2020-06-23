Unsolved Mysteries is back. The TV series that gave us the creeps from the late 1980s and early ’90s has a new lease on life courtesy of Netflix, the show’s original creators, and the producers of Stranger Things. Sadly, Robert Stack – unquestionably the most memorable host the show ever had – has long since passed away, which means we won’t be able to be blessed with his soothing-yet-creepy voice narrating these strange tales. But that doesn’t mean the new Unsolved Mysteries isn’t worth checking out. Watch the trailer below.

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer

When I was a youngster, I was obsessed with Unsolved Mysteries. The show featured seemingly unexplainable mysteries involving missing persons, unsolved murders, alien abductions, and – my personal favorite – ghosts. There were interviews with the real people involved as well as dramatic reenactments, and while the production values weren’t very high, there was something undeniably unsettling about the show. On more than one occasion it scared me so bad I had to sleep with the lights on.

Now, Unsolved Mysteries is back, with all-new episodes on Netflix. Here’s how Netflix is describing the show:

Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

I’ve seen the first six episodes of this new take on the show, and found them highly addictive. I will admit that I miss the ominous presence of Robert Stack – there’s no host at all this time – and my only real complaint is that the first six episodes don’t cover any paranormal stories (save for one episode focused on a UFO), and those are the ones I always enjoyed the most. Perhaps some of the remaining six episodes will take care of that. Beyond those complaints, though, this new Unsolved Mysteries has far more impressive production design than the original, and some of the tales are truly strange.

The new Unsolved Mysteries comes from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions producers Terry Dunn Meurer, John Cosgrove, Robert M. Wise, and 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Josh Barry. The first six episodes arrive on July 1.