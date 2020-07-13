I quite enjoyed Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot, but I had one specific complaint: it needed more ghosts. One of the hallmarks of the original Unsolved Mysteries were episodes devoted to ghostly encounters, and sadly, the first six episodes of the revival had zero (it did have a UFO episode, though). Thankfully, it looks like the next six episodes – which don’t have a premiere date just yet – will include at least one episode devoted to the supernatural, although it’s going to be “unusual,” according to executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer.

Variety has an interview with Unsolved Mysteries executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer in which the Meurer talks about some updates to several of the cases presented in the new episodes, and also drops this bit of info, which is music to my ears (or, eyes, I guess, since I’m reading it):

“Yes [there will be a ghost episode]. But I’ll qualify that and say it’s an unusual ghost episode. That’s all I’ll say. It’s different. A bit different.”

I’m not sure what that means, precisely, but I’ll take it. The 1990s Unsolved Mysteries was a big deal to me when I was young, and the episodes I always liked the most were the ones devoted to the supernatural and the paranormal. While I enjoyed the new episodes, I was sad that there wasn’t a ghost ep to be found, and was holding out hope for a ghost entry in the future. Looks like I’m getting my wish.

In the same interview, Meurer also opens up a bit about how subjects are chosen for the episode:

“Out of the 12 [episodes] that we’ve produced, three of them are international. Two of the international stories will be in the second [batch of episodes]. Then we look at every other kind of diversity: We’ve got international versus domestic, we have rural versus urban, we have age diversity, we have ethnic and racial diversity. They all have to have a lot of twists and turns and need to be very intriguing. If they’re intriguing to us, we know that they’re going to be intriguing to an audience.”

As previously reported, tips are already flooding in regarding the new episodes. But what makes a tip credible as opposed to just a theory? Here’s what Meurer has to say about that:

“If someone names a name, that would be a credible tip [or] if somebody said, “I was a witness.” If somebody who was at the party where Alonzo was said, “I was a witness to what happened to Alonzo,” that would be a credible tip. We haven’t gotten that yet, let me be clear about that. Anything that has specific information is great.”

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the additional six episodes, but hopefully, they’ll drop sometime this year.