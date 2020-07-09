In addition to terrifying kids in the ’90s, the original Unsolved Mysteries would also encourage viewers to “help solve a mystery” by calling the appropriate people with tips. This would even lead to updates on the show, where host Robert Stack would interrupt a story with his voice as smooth and dark as barrel-aged bourbon. “Update!” he’d cry, and then fill us in on what unsolved mystery had been solved since we last heard about it. Netflix has revived Unsolved Mysteries for the streaming era, and it looks like those updates have come with it. Almost two-dozen credible tips have flooded in about certain episodes, and citizen detectives on message boards are pouring over the cases in search of the truth.

According to an interview with USA Today, Unsolved Mysteires co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer, the new incarnation of Unsolved Mysteries has already received “20 credible tips toward solving some of the cases featured in the six episodes” that were recently released on Netflix. “We pass them on to the appropriate authorities,” Meurer said. “It’s only been 24 hours. We’re hoping there’s a lot of people who still haven’t watched and maybe this weekend they’ll sit down and binge the episodes and we’ll get more leads.”

Those tips included potential info related to the death of Alonzo Brooks, featured in episode 3, “No Ride Home,” the death of Rey Rivera, whose story was told in episode 1, “Mystery on the Rooftop,” and the disappearance of Lena Chapin from the episode titled “Missing Witness.” Brooks was found dead after attending a party; Rivera’s death was ruled a suicide as his body crashed through the roof of a building below a famous hotel – but the circumstances remain suspicious; and Chapin vanished just as she was about to testify against her mother in a case regarding her stepfather’s death.

The Rivera story seems to be getting the most attention, as the r/UnsolvedMysteries subreddit has become filled with theories and other details regarding the strange case. Rivera was afraid of heights; the rooftop to the hotel he supposedly jumped from did not have easy access to the public; and while his body showed injuries consistent with a fall, items like his glasses and phone were not broken. According to one Reddit user (via Pajiba), the episode actually left out some crucial details around the case, such as the fact that the night Rivera left his house and presumably died he returned home first, seemingly to retrieve something – though no one knows what.

It’s all very mysterious, which is exactly what Unsolved Mysteries revels in. And the people behind the show are encouraging more citizen detective work, even linking to Facebook groups to discuss the cases:

Each case demands answers. You can help. Join the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries Facebook Groups to discuss the case and theories with fellow armchair detectives: https://t.co/bUYLSOToBM #UnsolvedMysteries — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 3, 2020

There are six more episodes from the new Unsolved Mysteries that have yet to be released yet. Who knows what strange stories they contain? And who knows how many people out there may be able to help solve a mystery?