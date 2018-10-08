There will never be another George Romero, and the filmmaker’s death in 2017 left a big hole in the world of movies. But Romero’s legacy lives on through his work, and it might continue on into the future thanks to unreleased material. Romero’s widow Suzanne Desrocher-Romero has revealed that the Night of the Living Dead filmmaker left behind round 50 unproduced scripts, as well as a completed film from 1973 that most filmgoers have never seen.

We all miss George Romero, the filmmaker who gave birth to the zombie genre and worked outside the Hollywood system nearly his entire career. When Romero died in July of 2017, it was sad to think we’d never see another new film from the director. But now, it looks like that might not be true. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Romero’s wife Suzanne Desrocher-Romero dropped the surprising revelation that the late filmmaker left behind a wealth of unproduced scripts, and even a complete movie that’s never been released.

George has many scripts. We have very many scripts that he’s written. And so, you just never know what’s gonna pop up,” Desrocher-Romero said. “[Road of the Dead] is in the works, I think. I think it’s sputtered a little bit, but we’ll see what happens. But we have a lot.” Road of the Dead is a script Romero wrote with Matt Birman, which Birman was supposed to direct. Think of it as Mad Max, with zombies. But that’s not all. Desrocher-Romero added:

“George was a prolific writer. He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he’s written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I’m gonna make sure that he does. It’s my mission.”

I can’t even begin to imagine what these scripts are. I doubt they’re all movies set in Romero’s Dead universe, and I have no idea if Desrocher-Romero will be able to get even half of these produced. But the prospect of new Romero-related material is certainly enticing. And while these unproduced scripts may never get off the ground, there is an unseen Romero work that we could all be enjoying very soon.

“We have a film that he shot in 1973 that most people haven’t seen. A handful of people have seen this film,” Desrocher-Romero continued. “We’re gonna restore it, and we’re gonna show it to Romero cinephiles. It’s a scary movie, but it’s not a horror movie, and it’s about ageism. Anyway, he has a cameo in it, and it’ll be fun. And we’ll show the movie, or get it distributed. It’ll be a project that the foundation’s gonna do. I think it’s the first project we’re gonna do actually.”

Desrocher-Romero also added that this unreleased Romero film is “not a zombie movie,” so don’t expect anything of that nature. Whatever this secret Romero film is, we’ll hopefully know more about it soon.