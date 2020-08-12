It seems impossible to make a comedy out of an abortion, but Unpregnant is just the latest film to find humor in the serious situation. Like one homeskillet before her, Haley Lu Richardson plays a teen who finds herself facing one doodle that can’t be undid: a positive pregnancy test. Unwilling to turn to her boyfriend, her best friend, and her super religious parents, Richardson’s Veronica turns to her former best friend (Barbie Ferreira) who begrudgingly embarks on a 1,000-mile road trip to an abortion clinic. Watch the Unpregnant trailer below.

Unpregnant Trailer

Based on the coming-of-age novel by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan, both of whom pen the screenplay with director Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Valley Girl, A Deadly Adoption, The Mindy Project) for the feature film, Unpregnant is a new original feature film coming to HBO Max that looks like the recent critical darling Never Rarely Sometimes Always, but as a raunchy comedy.

There’s something oddly charming about the trailer for Unpregnant, which stars one of our favorite rising indie darlings Haley Lu Richardson (Columbus), who continues to convince me that she deserves to be a star. Richardson taps into her comedy chops for Unpregnant alongside Euphoria breakout Barbie Ferreira, who plays the uncouth foil to Richardson’s type-A student. It’s got an oddball coming-of-age charm to it that is reminiscent of Booksmart, and yes, Juno. With Love Simon director Greg Berlanti and You producer Sarah Schechter producing for Berlanti Schechter Films, Unpregnant has all the makings of a sleeper hit.

Erik Feig also produces for PICTURESTART(The Twilight Saga) and executive producers are Michael Sledd (I, Tonya), Michael McGrath (Batwoman), Lucy Kitada (The Babysitters Club) and Jessica Switch (Nerve).

The film also stars Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, pop star Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young and Kara Royster.

Here is the synopsis for Unpregnant:

In Unpregnant, seventeen-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) where they discover sometimes the most important choice you’ll make in life is who your friends are.

Unpregnant premieres on HBO Max on September 10, 2020.