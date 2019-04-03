Universal CinemaCon 2019 Footage Reaction: Hobbs & Shaw, Cats, Secret Life of Pets 2, Yesterday, Last Christmas and More
Posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes Hobbs & Shaw, Cats, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Yesterday and more. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. Check out the latest video blog:
In Our Feature Presentation: Universal Pictures presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- A Dog’s Journey
- Ma
- Little
- Yesterday
- Good Boys
- Abominable
- Downton Abbey
- Last Christmas
- Queen and Slim
- Hobbs and Shaw
- Cats
