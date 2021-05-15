Demi Lovato is going to hunt for UFOs as part of a Peacock series, and that is a sentence I never expected to write. The Grammy-nominated singer is apparently a true believer in aliens, and the series – currently titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato – will have Lovato, her sister, and a skeptical best friend as they attempt to uncover the truth about UFOs.

Do you believe in aliens? I’m not talking about UFOs here – I’m sure UFOs exist in some form. They’re Unidentified Flying Objects, and they’re spotted all the time. However, just because there’s something unidentified flying around doesn’t mean it’s being piloted by aliens. If anything, they’re misidentified objects, or they’re secret, experimental military aircraft. Maybe. But many seem to ignore that and immediately jump to the aliens conclusion – although not as many as you might think. According to a National Geographic survey in 2012, “Thirty-six percent of Americans, about 80 million people, believe UFOs exist.” I honestly thought the number would’ve been higher. Perhaps it’s increased over the years.

I myself am skeptical about all of this, but one person who isn’t skeptical is singer Demi Lovato. And that’s why she’s going to host a four-part limited series on Peacock called Unidentified With Demi Lovato. According to the official announcement, “Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!”

In the series, “Lovato and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, as they attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

In addition to that, “Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves. This series will be an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter.”

The series is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nick also executive produces.

I’ll confess I’m not really familiar with Lovato’s work. I know of her, of course, but I’ve never really listened to her music. That said, I’m curious to check this out whenever it arrives on Peacock because it sounds fun. And who knows, maybe Demi Lovato is going to blow the lid off this UFO thing once and for all.