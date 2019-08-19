Kristen Stewart and her cool haircut get into some serious deep-sea trouble in Underwater, a new thriller that looks like an aquatic Alien. Stewart plays a member of a team of underwater researchers who have to deal with something monstrous and deadly. Is it an alien? A giant squid? Cthulu? Who knows! Watch the Underwater trailer below.

Underwater Trailer

Kristen Stewart has thrived in indie films for the last few years, and now she seems to be entertaining a new phase of her career. This phase plants her firmly within what I like to call “big studio junk.” She’ll appear in Charlie’s Angels later this year, and next year we’ll get to see her in this film – Underwater. Based on this trailer, Underwater looks like someone put Alien, The Abyss, and the ’80s Alien knock-off Leviathan in a blender. I’m not complaining. I’m all for big studio junk, as long as it’s entertaining. And watching Kristen Stewart face off against undersea monsters sounds pretty damn entertaining to me.

Here’s the Underwater synopsis:

UNDERWATER is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory

Kind of weird that they don’t mention the whole monster thing in that synopsis. Was that supposed to be a secret? In addition to Stewart, Underwater features T.J. Miller (ugh), Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., and Gunner Wright. William Eubank, the filmmaker behind the 2014 sci-fi thriller The Signal, directs.

Underwater wrapped shooting in 2017, so the fact that it’s taken this long to arrive is not a great sign. Nor is the fact that the film is opening in January, which is usually a dumping ground for studios. This is technically a 20th Century Fox flick, but that means it’s also a Disney flick now as well. And as we all know, Disney has grown a bit skittish about their Fox holdover titles. Still, I’ll admit I’m interested in seeing this. In this day and age where every studio picture seems to be a reboot, sequel or superhero film, I’ll take any sort of departure I can get – even if it’s a bit derivative.

Underwater splashes into theaters January 10, 2020.