Uncut Gems is already playing everywhere, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be blessed with one more trailer. This final Uncut Gems trailer features a killer needle-drop in the form of Billy Joel’s “The Stranger.” It also features Adam Sandler running around, shouting, and making everyone around him extra anxious. This is how he wins. Watch the final Uncut Gems trailer below.

Uncut Gems Trailer

Is Adam Sandler on his way to an Oscar nomination? It seems likely. Sandler gives one of his best performances in Uncut Gems, playing Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler with a serious gambling problem. As the official synopsis reads: “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Uncut Gems comes from the Safdie Brothers, who helmed Good Time, and like that movie, Uncut Gems is almost unbearably tense. In fact, it was so tense and anxiety-inducing that I had a hard time getting on its wavelength. So while I think Uncut Gems is a good film, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to sit through it again. Unless I pop a Xanax or two.

“I saw their other movies, the Safdie brothers, and just realized that these guys are doing something exceptional and new and had their own voice,” Sandler said when asked about taking the role. “And I knew it would be something great, and I’d feel like I’d miss out on something if I didn’t do it.” In addition to the Sandman, Uncut Gems stars Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch. The Academy Award announcements are coming later this month, so we’ll know soon enough if Sandler is on his way to the Oscars.