Uncharted: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After years in development, a movie version of the popular Uncharted video game franchise is finally heading to theaters with Tom Holland (Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home) in the lead role. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.



Uncharted Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Earlier this year, pandemic delays caused Sony to push the Uncharted release date back until February 11, 2022. Will it actually come out on that day? We certainly hope so, since this single movie has literally been in development since 2008 – the same year the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

What is Uncharted?

Based on the mega-popular PlayStation adventure game series from Naughty Dog, which currently has four installments in its main saga, Uncharted tells the story of a treasure hunter named Nathan Drake, who is a descendant of the famed explorer Sir Francis Drake. Nathan, who is your classic “thief with a heart of gold” stereotype, frequently teams up with his old pal and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan on his globe-spanning adventures to track down mystical objects and search for long-lost treasure.

Is It Adapting a Specific Game in the Franchise?

No. This movie will serve as a prequel to the main games and will focus on a younger version of Drake than players are typically used to seeing. In Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, there was a brief scene depicting a young Nathan Drake meeting Sully for the first time, and a report from several years ago said that scene in the game served as an inspiration for this movie. In theory, audiences will not need to be familiar with the games to enjoy the film – but you can bet there will be plenty of Easter eggs thrown in for fans of the games, because that’s how Hollywood works these days.

Uncharted Director, Crew, and More

Ruben Fleischer (Gangster Squad, Zombieland) is directing the movie, which was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, two of the writers on the original Iron Man film, and Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Chung Chung-hoon (Oldboy, It, Last Night in Soho, and Disney’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi) serves as the cinematographer, Shepherd Frankel (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Horrible Bosses) is the production designer, and Avi Arad (Spider-Man) and Charles Roven (Suicide Squad) will produce.

Uncharted Cast

Tom Holland stars as young Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg, who was once attached to play Drake in an earlier incarnation of the film, will now plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey’s Anatomy) will play Chloe Frazer, a mysterious and mercurial thief with whom Nathan Drake shares a romantic past. Tati Gabrielle (The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play a character named Braddock, while Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) is also a part of the cast, presumably playing a new villain who has not appeared in any of the games.