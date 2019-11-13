Years ago, Mark Wahlberg was floated as a possible lead for an Uncharted movie. Now, the Uncharted movie is finally happening, and while Wahlberg won’t be the lead, he’s going to be in the film after all. Wahlberg has joined the Uncharted movie cast as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a mentor to main character Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland.

Variety broke the news about Wahlberg joining the Uncharted movie cast. Wahlberg’s character Victor Sullivan is described as “an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker, and businessman, as well as a friend, mentor and father figure of [Nathan] Drake.” The Uncharted Wiki has more info on the character:

Victor “Sully” Sullivan is an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker, and businessman, as well as a friend, one-time mentor and father figure of fellow treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Throughout the Uncharted series, Sully appears as a major character and ally to Drake and his friends, often joining him in his various adventures.

And the character even has his own personal bio from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End:

Possessed of a silver tongue and a seemingly limitless supply of cigars, Victor “Goddamn” Sullivan has been in the treasure hunting game longer than most. Dishonorably discharged from the Navy for running scams, Sullivan found his true calling as a smuggler and purveyor of stolen goods. Might be getting too old for this shit, but shows no signs of slowing down

Look, I don’t want to turn this into a Wahlberg hate-fest, but when I think of someone “possessed of a silver tongue”, I don’t picture the guy who starred in The Happening. But that’s me. Of course, since this movie will feature a younger version of Nathan Drake than the one in the games, that means this is a younger vesion of Victor Sullivan. Maybe the older he gets, the more silver his tongue becomes.

An Uncharted movie has been knocking around Hollywood since at least 2008. In 2010, Wahlberg was even mentioned as a possible choice to play Nathan Drake, with David O. Russell writing the script. Now, Travis Knight is set to direct, with a script from Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkin. Based on the popular video game series that launched in 2007, Uncharted will star Holland as “Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.”